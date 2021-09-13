Yung Bleu has allegedly decided to drop the "Yung" from his name, revealing that he will simply be going by BLEU in the future.

The 27-year-old multi-platinum artist has been updating fans on his upcoming chapter on social media, and he admitted that he's going to change his name officially. As Yung Bleu, the Mobile, Alabama native became one of the most decorated young artists coming up, but he's looking for new beginnings, and he must feel as though he's close to growing out of his name.



Prince Williams/Getty Images

"New chapter," tweeted BLEU. "I’m taking the Yung off my name. I’m just BLEU now! All Capital."

Other rappers that have changed their names mid-career include Snoop Dogg, Diddy, Latto, and even Kanye West, who appears to be undergoing a name change to simply "Ye."

So far, it doesn't seem as though everybody is behind the switch-up. Some of his fans are responding to the tweet and suggesting other names, like "Bleu Vandross." Others are telling him that as long as he keeps dropping quality music, they don't care what name he uses.



Paras Griffin/Getty Images

The rapper might simply be making a spontaneous decision, and it might not stick for the long term. We will keep you posted as BLEU proceeds in this next chapter.