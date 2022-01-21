Yung Bleu & Ne-Yo Would "Walk Through The Fire"

Yung Bleu's latest single sees him collaborate with R&B legend Ne-Yo for a soulful love song called "Walk Through The Fire," which has already landed itself a spot on Apple's Top 200 chart.

"Top 200 in 12 hours. I just shot a crazy video!" the "Your Mines Still" singer told his Instagram followers earlier this afternoon. "This been on repeat since the DROP," one satisfied listener wrote in the comments. "This is one beautiful ass song and I love the simplicity," another added.

"And I'll be making up for yesterday, yeah / Fixing everything that I let break / And I would walk through fire / Just to hear you say / Say I do, Say I do," each recording artist sings on their verse, letting the contrast between their unique voices make listeners at home swoon.

Before dropping off "Walk Through The Fire," Bleu shared a photo to his feed showing him kicking back in the studio, looking intensely focused on whatever he's been working on as of late.

Stream the 27-year-old Atlanta native's new song below.

Quotable Lyrics:

I fell in love with you

That's why it's hard to say goodbye

That's why every time you smile

I get a little bit closer to the sky