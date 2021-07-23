Yung Bleu & H.E.R. Stun On Romantic "Tired Of You"

Yung Bleu's versatility have made him a force to be reckoned with in 2020 and 2021. R&B cuts like "You're Mines Still" featuring Drake and trap bangers like "Angels Never Cry" with Moneybagg Yo and Kodak Black have proved he can manifest whichever vibe he chooses. Well, the Alabama singer/rapper has outdone himself again with "Tired of You" featuring H.E.R. off of his new Moon Boy album. With the direction of H.E.R.'s beautiful voice and elegant melody, the duo secure themselves and romantic slow jam for the Summer.

H.E.R. dominates as her verse and chorus introduce the song. Her passionate and expressive hook makes the track instantly catchy while retaining the intimate ties the song gives off. The track finds H.E.R in an exacerbated state-- trying separately to stop returning to an old lover, yet failing.

The track truly highlights the two singer's vocal riffs with only a repeating guitar loop in the background. Yung Bleu proves himself as a worthy collaborator with the contemporary Queen of R&B with his own pleasant interpolation of her flow. He takes a more sensual approach to his lyrics, adding to the intimacy and passion of the track.

"Tired of You" is certainly a powerhouse of an R&B song, and a highlight of Moon Boy and Yung Bleu's slower tracks thus far. With H.E.R's R&B know-how and Yung Bleu's versatility, the song will certainly make rounds on couple's and lonely hearts playlists this Summer.

Check it out below as well as our R&B Season playlist on Spotify.

Quotable Lyrics:

Yeah, I'm so tired of you, uh

Runnin' right back when I need someone

Plannin' on givin' it away (Plannin' on givin' it away)

'Cause I don't wanna deal with it no more