Yung Bleu & Davido Stay Cold Hearted On "Unforgiving"

Yung Bleu is giving the R&B guys a run for their money these days. The Mobile, Alabama artist has gone through the ebbs and flows of the music industry but has still come out on top. There are few independent artists with songs alongside Drake, John Legend, and Chris Brown, to name a few.

On Friday, the rapper unveiled his official debut album, Moon Boy. Laced with 15 songs in total, his formal debut is an excellent display of his vocal chops, and the versatility he brings with just about anybody he works with. The rapper links up with Nigerian afrobeats star Davido on "Unforgiving." It leans more towards Bleu's moody take on R&B rather than afrobeats, though the influence lingers through the percussion. The two singers detail their first heartbreak and the impact that it still lingers on.

Quotable Lyrics

She ain't got no more feeling, she wanna leave

I fucked her best friend, yes, I made it easy

Put on a bulletproof vest, love ain't easy

Feel like a shot in the chest, I caught her cheatin'

