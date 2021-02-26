mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Bleu & Coi Leray Team Up For "Thieves In Atlanta"

Alex Zidel
February 26, 2021 12:55
Thieves In Atlanta
Yung Bleu Feat. Coi Leray

Yung Bleu releases his new single with Coi Leray called "Thieves In Atlanta".


Alabama-born crooner Yung Bleu and New Jersey-raised buzzing rapper Coi Leray team up for a brand new song about falling in love in Atlanta, dropping the music video for "Thieves In Atlanta" a few moments ago.

Spending time in one of the hip-hop world's hubs, Yung Bleu and Coi Leray are no strangers to Atlanta. They especially know what it's like to love in the city, making metaphors on how difficult it is to find that special someone for you in the industry and lamenting in the new song. The slow-paced ballad was produced by NOBY and the music video, which shows a hood love story primarily taking place inside the strip club, was directed by Kalani Kelly.

Yung Bleu has been buzzing for a minute, striking with "You're Mines Still" and getting a co-sign and feature from Drake. Coi Leray has equally been making noise, leveling up with her hit single "No More Parties" and promising to follow up strongly with a Pooh Shiesty feature.

What do you think of the new record from Yung Bleu and Coi Leray?

Quotable Lyrics:

Thieves in Atlanta, that's where I land here
I done beat the odds like a miracle
I swear she had it planned out on the low
They say hold my heart down in Atlanta
Word is, they stealing hearts now in Atlanta
I don't need it anyway

Yung Bleu
