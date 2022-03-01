One of the most successful independent artists of the last few years, Yung Bleu has achieved new levels of fame through his music. The multi-platinum recording artist always seems to have a song performing well on the radio, despite not being the biggest name in the business yet. With his music continuing to earn support across the country, some bitter music fans have publicly assumed that Bleu is an "industry plant," being pushed by major labels as the next big superstar in a non-organic fashion. However, Bleu is combatting those rumors, telling the world that he is still independent and doesn't even have a management deal anymore.

Over the years, we've heard about Yung Bleu's partnership with Boosie Badazz, as well as his management deal with Meek Mill's Dream Chasers label. After Meek was called out by one of his producers on the label last week though, it looks like Bleu is also steering clear of Dream Chasers, revealing to his fans that he's no longer signed there.

"Y’all be thinking ima industry plant I’m independent and ion even got management. What industry?" asked the rapper on Twitter.



Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When a fan replied to the tweet and told him to "stop the cap" since it's widely publicized that he has a management deal with Meek Mill, Bleu responded and said, "Dream chaser does not manage me."

This comes after last week's vicious allegations against Yung Bleu from his son's mother, who called him "abusive" and said that he's the "worst father" a kid could ever have. She also alleged that Bleu does not bathe and has bed bugs. Read more about that here.

What do you think about Bleu's "industry plant" response?