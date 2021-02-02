Yung Bino Makes His Case On "Believe In Me 3"

If you haven’t yet caught wind of rising Atlanta rapper Yung Bino, now is your chance. The Rich Forever Music-affiliated artist works closely with rappers such as Rich the Kid, Famous Dex, and Jay Critch, and since linking with the camp in 2018, Bino has been able to expand his reach and learn from some of the most prominent artists in Hip-Hop.

One of his biggest singles to date is 2019’s “No Cap,” but the young artist has been hard at work to improve his craft. Now, Yung Bino is kicking off 2021 with the release of his latest project Believe In Me 3. The third entry in his Believe In Me series, Bino’s latest tape comes laced with 10 tracks and includes guest contributions from artists such as 24hrs, Action Pack, Rich The Kid, and YBN Almighty Jay.

Judging from the music featured on Believe in Me 3’s, what are your thoughts on Yung Bino so far?

Tracklist:

1. Interlude

2. Boss Talk ft. 24hrs & Action Pack

3. Rock These Jewels

4. Yeah Yeah

5. Pull Up

6. Bentley Truck ft. Rich The Kid

7. Spin Again

8. Big Bank ft. YBN Almighty Jay

9. Brand New

10. They Watching