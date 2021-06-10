mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Bino Enlists Asian Doll For "Came A Long Way"

Aron A.
June 09, 2021 20:21
Came A Long Way
Yung Bino Feat. Asian Doll

Yung Bino connects with Asian Doll for "Came A Long Way."


Yung Bino has been bubbling in the underground, waiting for the right time to pop out. This year seems to be that time. The rapper's been dropping mixtape after mixtape over the past few years, flooding the streets with bangers. However, it was at the top of the year when he shared his latest project, Believe In ME 3 and Golden Boy 2. Both projects boosted his profile to set him up for even bigger success.

This week, the rapper unveiled a brand new single reflecting on his rise to the top. Teaming up with Asian Doll, he shared his latest single, "Came A Long Way." The spacey trap banger finds Bino and Asian Doll flexing and reflecting on their growth.

Peep the track below.

Quotable Lyrics
You 'bout to run my check up
You try me, they gon' stretch ya
I'm a gangsta bitch, I'm tatted solid from my neck up

Yung Bino
Yung Bino Asian Doll
