A woman who claims she was pistol whipped and held hostage by Yung Berg after the two had sex in his home has been granted a restraining order against the rapper-producer. Earlier this month, Talia Tilley alleged that Yung Berg, also commonly known by the alias Hitmaka, had hit her across the face with a pistol multiple times. She also accused him of holding her hostage and threatening to kill her. She was treated in a hospital following the alleged attack on March 14th, and found out she had suffered a "closed head injury, closed fracture of nasal bone, and facial lacerations.” As a result, the LAPD issued her an emergency protective order against Berg, which prevented him from contacting her and coming near or or her home. However, the temporary order expired last Friday, so Talia decided to file for an extension, which the judge has granted her a week later.

The alleged incident went down at Berg's place at around 5:00am on March 14th. Talia claims he invited her over a few hours earlier, and the two of them proceeded to have sex before she fell asleep. Talia was woken by Berg, who complained that her phone kept ringing. Berg then allegedly began to get violent, slapping her with his pistol and threatening her life. According to her story, she was later let out of the house, but Berg and his security guard made her hand over her ID and social security card. She says she fears for her life because he knows where she lives, and she believes he wants her dead.

Berg has vehemently denied these accusations, claiming that he acted in self-defense because Talia was supposedly apart of a ploy to rob and kill him. He alleged that Talia was attempting to let in a gang of armed robbers to carry out a home invasion, but that they were caught by the security system before they could complete their mission. Talia has denied these home invasion claims. Berg has also accused her of making up the story just to get money from him.

