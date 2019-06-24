Yung Bans, Ohgeesy & D Savage Stunt "On A Broke Bitch"

Look, Yung Bans isn't here for playing "Daddy's credit card." In fact, the days of footing the bill are long gone. By his own telling, Bans will reserve the allocation of additional funds for one singular purpose - securing sexual pleasure for his "whole clique." Morally ambiguous to be sure, but such are questions for the philosophers. Bans is far more hedonistic in nature, a fact evidenced by his latest, sexually-charged loosie. Teaming with Ohgeesy and D Savage for the assist, the trio take to a low-key, yet hype Ron Ron instrumental.

In truth, the song is hardly the pinnacle of their respective careers, though it's certainly serviceable in its delivery. Lyrically, the trio seems content in flaunting their wealth, using it as a means of asserting a sense of superiority; while such practices might not get one far in life, they do work wonders at the strip club. Luckily, that's the destination set on the carpool's Google Maps. What do you think about this one?

Quotable Lyrics

Young cocky-ass n***a and I'm wit it,

Might fu*k more than once if she pretty