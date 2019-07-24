mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Bans Grabs YNW Melly, XXXTentacion, Future, & More For "Misunderstood"

Alex Zidel
July 24, 2019 10:01
1.3K Views
24
5
CoverCover

Misunderstood
Yung Bans

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
make it stop
17% (6)
Rate
Audience Rating
1 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
5 MAKE IT STOP

Yung Bans has released his debut album.


When the tracklist was announced for Yung Bans' debut album Misunderstood, people were excited to hear what the young Atlanta upstart would come up with. One listen through his new body of work and you will not be disappointed. Throughout his short career, we've gotten tastes of what Bans can accomplish, teaming up with established icons like Future to build his legacy from the ground up. In recent months, Bans has been one of the loudest advocates for YNW Melly's freedom, so we're not surprised to see his bro on Misunderstood, but he also managed to get Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Durk, Nav, and even the late XXXTentacion on this project. After teasing us for weeks, the full edition of Misunderstood is here.

Even if you haven't been the biggest fan of Bans' previous releases, you should still check out his debut album. This is his best project to date and while there is still room for improvement, you will be pleasantly surprised by the evolution Yung Bans has dedicated himself to. Standouts include "Prada Zombie" and "Touch The Stars" with Lil Tjay.

Let us know what you think of the project in the comments. Don't forget to rate it above as well.

Tracklist:

1. GOING WILD
2. SOS
3. PRADA ZOMBIE
4. 100 SHELLS (feat. YNW Melly)
5. BLAH BLAH BLAH
6. SHAWTY / IN LOVE WITH ALL MY BITCHES
7. TOUCH THE STARS (feat. Lil Tjay)
8. GOING BEZURK
9. XXXTENTACION INTERLUDE
10. READY SET GO (feat. 03 Greedo & XXXTentacion)
11. HOW DA GAME GO
12. HOLD UP (feat. Gunna & Young Thug)
13. I DON'T EVEN CRIP
14. RED DEAD (feat. Slim Santana)
15. YEAAA (feat. Future)
16. GANG
17. ENEMIES (feat. Lil Durk & NAV)
18. TOO MANY TIMES
19. BROKEN PIECES

Yung Bans atlanta new music new mixtape misunderstood YNW Melly Lil Tjay XXXTENTACION 03 Greedo Young Thug Future slim santana Gunna Lil Durk Nav
5 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES Yung Bans Grabs YNW Melly, XXXTentacion, Future, & More For "Misunderstood"
24
5
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject