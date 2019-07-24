Yung Bans Grabs YNW Melly, XXXTentacion, Future, & More For "Misunderstood"

When the tracklist was announced for Yung Bans' debut album Misunderstood, people were excited to hear what the young Atlanta upstart would come up with. One listen through his new body of work and you will not be disappointed. Throughout his short career, we've gotten tastes of what Bans can accomplish, teaming up with established icons like Future to build his legacy from the ground up. In recent months, Bans has been one of the loudest advocates for YNW Melly's freedom, so we're not surprised to see his bro on Misunderstood, but he also managed to get Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Durk, Nav, and even the late XXXTentacion on this project. After teasing us for weeks, the full edition of Misunderstood is here.

Even if you haven't been the biggest fan of Bans' previous releases, you should still check out his debut album. This is his best project to date and while there is still room for improvement, you will be pleasantly surprised by the evolution Yung Bans has dedicated himself to. Standouts include "Prada Zombie" and "Touch The Stars" with Lil Tjay.

Tracklist:

1. GOING WILD

2. SOS

3. PRADA ZOMBIE

4. 100 SHELLS (feat. YNW Melly)

5. BLAH BLAH BLAH

6. SHAWTY / IN LOVE WITH ALL MY BITCHES

7. TOUCH THE STARS (feat. Lil Tjay)

8. GOING BEZURK

9. XXXTENTACION INTERLUDE

10. READY SET GO (feat. 03 Greedo & XXXTentacion)

11. HOW DA GAME GO

12. HOLD UP (feat. Gunna & Young Thug)

13. I DON'T EVEN CRIP

14. RED DEAD (feat. Slim Santana)

15. YEAAA (feat. Future)

16. GANG

17. ENEMIES (feat. Lil Durk & NAV)

18. TOO MANY TIMES

19. BROKEN PIECES