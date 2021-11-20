Yung Bans Drops Off New Single, “Won’t Think Twice”

Longtime fans of Yung Bans will be happy to know that he brought “old Bans” back for his latest song and video, “Won’t Think Twice.” The new release follows his tracks from earlier this year, “Blow Her Back Out” and “Most Days.”

The two-minute long video was directed by @DotComNirvan and sees Yung Bans wearing a fresh white puffer vest, rapping along to the track in front of a visually stimulating black and white wall, and later in a parkade by a sleek looking black Range Rover.

“I'm gon eat your face / And won't think twice / Plug / Gambling with my life / Like I'm shooting dice,” the Missouri native sings on the chorus. “I heard y’all want dat old bans back. VIDEO AND SONG OUT NOW. Thank you for all the support,” he captioned a recent post.

“Won’t Think Twice” has been receiving lots of love from fans on IG since its release. “Yea its dat time twin,” “Drop Top Benz” rapper Lil Gnar commented. “That n*gga back and better than ever. You did it slime,” someone else wrote.

Do you think Yung Bans’ new song sounds like his old music? Let us know below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Ridin with my Glock, slidin with my uzi

I ain't wanna f*ck the bitch I f*ck the bitch because she shooting

She's a very freaky girl, so we had to make a movie