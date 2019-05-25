Yung Bans Dreams Of Being A "Rockstar Forever" On His Latest Track

In a lot of ways, Yung Bans should've really blown up in 2018. With his connection to Future and the FBG gang, he landed a major look on the Super Fly soundtrack and also continued to push out a ton of music. However, he's maintained one of the most buzzing young artists out of Atlanta over the past few years. For the first few months of the year, he was relatively silent but he's been blessing fans with new music in the last few weeks. Now, he returns with another new single to turn up to this weekend.

Yung Bans is back with his trippy new single, "Rockstar Forever" which hails production from Maaly Raw and Louie Lastic. His latest record is finds him flexing his melodious flow over a trippy, sub-genre blending instrumental. He also released the visuals for the single earlier today which is equally as trippy as the song.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics

Smokin' gas but your tank on E

Fuck n***a wanna be like me

Diamond hit and it sound like Glee

Foxy bitch and the pussy pink