Yung Bans Dreams Of Being A "Rockstar Forever" On His Latest Track

Aron A.
May 25, 2019 16:14
Yung Bans teams up with Maaly Raw and Louie Lastic for his latest track.


In a lot of ways, Yung Bans should've really blown up in 2018. With his connection to Future and the FBG gang, he landed a major look on the Super Fly soundtrack and also continued to push out a ton of music. However, he's maintained one of the most buzzing young artists out of Atlanta over the past few years. For the first few months of the year, he was relatively silent but he's been blessing fans with new music in the last few weeks. Now, he returns with another new single to turn up to this weekend.

Yung Bans is back with his trippy new single, "Rockstar Forever" which hails production from Maaly Raw and Louie Lastic. His latest record is finds him flexing his melodious flow over a trippy, sub-genre blending instrumental. He also released the visuals for the single earlier today which is equally as trippy as the song.

Check it out below.

Quotable Lyrics
Smokin' gas but your tank on E
Fuck n***a wanna be like me
Diamond hit and it sound like Glee
Foxy bitch and the pussy pink

