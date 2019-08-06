Yung Bans recently released his debut album Misunderstood but it would appear as though the world was not ready for it. Despite some heavy promotion on social media and a list of star-studded features, the young Atlanta rapper reportedly failed to chart on the Billboard 200. Given his longstanding beef with DJ Akademiks, you had to know the rap commentator would say something about his sales figures. At first, Ak estimated that his rival would move approximately 10K units of the album. However, it appears as though Bans only hit half of that mark.

In a series of tweets, DJ Akademiks subtly trashed Yung Bans for underperforming on his album sales, even though the tracklist included features from some of the most well-known rappers around. Misunderstood features Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk, YNW Melly, XXXTentacion, 03 Greedo, NAV, Gunna, and more but still, Ak says that Bans wasn't able to crack 5,000 in sales during its first week.

"The reason you haven't seen how much Yung Bans sold first week is that his album sales were so low that it made absolutely no charts that Billboard recognizes. The last album on the Billboard top 200 list this week sold around 4500 so he must have sold less than that 2not make it," suggested Ak.

Yung Bans has not yet responded to the negative comments regarding his album sales. Did you listen to Misunderstood?