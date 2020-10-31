Yung Bans & Mulatto Combine High-Octane Energy On "Freak Show"

Yung Bans has been around for a while now and through thick and thin, his fanbase has stood by him. Whenever he comes through with a new release, his supporters get excited, and they are certainly showing out for his new single called "Freak Show" which features Mulatto. The two even dropped a video for the song, and it's clear this is a cut meant for Halloween.

With production from Gezin and WondaGurl, the track features some hard-hitting 808s and synth lines that are completely complemented by Bans and Mulatto's energy. The two have great chemistry on the track and their sexually explicit lyrics help paint a vivid picture alongside the music video.

Stream the song and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitch go down, then come back up just like a plunger

On that hot boy, block boy for this cold summer

I don't fuck with 12, so I can never be a cuffer

Need a bad bitch that take wood, jack for the lumber