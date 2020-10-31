mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Yung Bans & Mulatto Combine High-Octane Energy On "Freak Show"

Alexander Cole
October 30, 2020 20:13
83 Views
00
0
Image via Yung BansImage via Yung Bans
Image via Yung Bans

Freak Show
Yung Bans Feat. Mulatto

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Yung Bans & Mulatto's new track is the perfect banger for Halloween weekend.


Yung Bans has been around for a while now and through thick and thin, his fanbase has stood by him. Whenever he comes through with a new release, his supporters get excited, and they are certainly showing out for his new single called "Freak Show" which features Mulatto. The two even dropped a video for the song, and it's clear this is a cut meant for Halloween.

With production from Gezin and WondaGurl, the track features some hard-hitting 808s and synth lines that are completely complemented by Bans and Mulatto's energy. The two have great chemistry on the track and their sexually explicit lyrics help paint a vivid picture alongside the music video.

Stream the song and let us know what you think, in the comments below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Bitch go down, then come back up just like a plunger
On that hot boy, block boy for this cold summer
I don't fuck with 12, so I can never be a cuffer
Need a bad bitch that take wood, jack for the lumber

Yung Bans
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  0  0
  0
  83
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
Yung Bans Mulatto new song freak show new music
0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS Yung Bans & Mulatto Combine High-Octane Energy On "Freak Show"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject