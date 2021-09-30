She rocked the stage at last weekend's Afropunk festival, but Yung Baby Tate was later hit with criticism. Some have called the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star the next in line, and as her fans continue to support her performances and releases, not everyone is approving of her look. At Afropunk, Tate wore a leopard outfit with a top that showed her stomach, and people were quick to make jokes and rude remarks about her body.

It didn't faze Yung Baby Tate one bit, but she did share an image of herself at the festival with a caption that praised women who have opted against cosmetic surgery. For days she's been going back and forth with naysayers, but she finalized the conversation with the post.



Jon Kopaloff / Stringer / Getty Images

"As Queen Bey once said, 'wanna see some REAL A$$?! Baby here’s your chance!' Shoutout to all my natural bellied bodies," wrote Tate. "I see you, I am you, I love you. No matter WHAT my body looks like, it is MINE and I love it! Please go project your insecurities onto a piece of paper, burn it, and throw it away. Then go look in the mirror and tell yourself how much you are loved."

In an industry where BBLs and liposuction are the norms, Yung Baby Tate has regularly faced criticism for deciding to show off all of her curves. Several people co-signed her message, but many added that people can be proud of their surgically enhanced bodies, as well. Check out Yung Baby Tate's posts below.