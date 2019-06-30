Yung Baby Tate Revamps "GIRLS" With Deluxe Edition

After arriving with her stellar GIRLS album in February, Yung Baby Tate has returned to share a deluxe iteration of the output, adding on four new tracks and recruiting the talents of Queen Key, Asian Doll, and UNIIQU3 in the process.

Keeping things in line with the motif of the original tracklist, Tate decides to add on to the feminine mystique with "Rich Girl" and "Mean Girl" while remixing "Play Girl" and closing things out with a plain old "Girl" cut.

"I want girls to feel safe—that’s my goal," Yung Baby Tate recently told HelloGiggles of her music's direction. "And to not only feel safe, but to be safe in this world, have safe spaces to be themselves, whatever self that is. Whether that’s a wild girl, a cozy girl, a crazy girl—just being able to be that without feeling like someone is judging them. That’s always my goal."

Take a full listen to the new edition of GIRLS below.