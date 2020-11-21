Yung Baby Tate Is Riding Clean On "Rainbow Cadillac"

2019's GIRLS shined a bright spotlight on Yung Baby Tate and throughout 2020, she continued to drop heat. The momentum's been high with singles like "B.O.M.B.S." and her collaboration with Bree Runway on "DAMN DANIEL." And as we approach the end of the year, she came through with a brand new banger titled, "Rainbow Cadillac." Tate is flexing on her adversaries off of the rip as she continues to assert herself as Atlanta's "it" girl. The production, handled by Jack LoMastro, Mikewavvs, and Wallis Lane, is eerie yet energetic and Tate rides the beat with quick wit and confidence as she raps, "Fuck a n***a, and the bitch that came with 'em/ My pockets bigger, you drop the ball, December."

Tate is really about to have a major year in 2021. Check her latest track below.

Quotable Lyrics

Ain't no competition

They don't got the logic to win

N***as politickin' so hard

You'd think they sponsored by them