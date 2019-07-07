Yuna & Little Simz Return With Animated Video For "Pink Youth"

Yuna & Simbi save the world.

Shortly after dropping their female empowerment "Pink Youth" track, Yuna and Little Simz have returned with an animated flick that finds the two ladies taking on the roles of heroes tasked with saving the world.

You'll find the animation looking awfully familiar as Carl Jones and Brian Ash of both The Boondocks and Black Dynamite serving as executive producers while Esteban Valdez directs the concept ideated by Yuna and Adm Sinclair.

“When I was writing ‘Pink Youth’, I wanted to celebrate being a girl," Yuna says of the track. "When I was younger, I remember a lot of people didn’t believe in me just because I was girl trying to do something amazing… this song is for all the girls out there, who never got the encouragement & support they deserve.”