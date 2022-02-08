YTB Trench Wants To Be The "Biggest"

One of the more versatile artists on Young Thug's YSL roster, YTB Trench continues his upward trajectory with the release of the new single, "Biggest."

The young artist is following up on the release of last year's Versatalien, dropping the video for "Biggest." Stylized as "3iggest," the video shows YTB Trench singing along to the track in the back of a pick-up truck, hanging out with his crew, and smoking away the pain.

"For Those Who Came Witt Me, 3aby We Gone 3e The 3iggest, They Know We Gone Face The City," said Trench about the new song, quoting his second verse lyrics.

Listen to his latest single below and let us know what you think of it. Learn more about YTB Trench by reading our recent interview with the rapper last year as part of our wider feature on YSL Records.





Quotable Lyrics:

And I can't fight all these muhf*ckin' drugs

Lean, fell asleep, that f*cking heat, it woke me up

Now I'm on 3, it got this calm to any skull

What f*cked me up, you took my love and spent it once, left me to dust