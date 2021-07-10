mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YTB Trench Showcases His Immense Talent On "3roken Soul"

Alexander Cole
July 10, 2021
YTB Trench is going to be a name to watch out for over the next few years.


YTB Trench is fresh off of his appearance on Slime Language 2 which featured the entirety of the YSL lineup. Trench was one of the standout features on the project and since that time, fans have been looking out for his next moves. On Friday, Trench came through for his supporters as he dropped the brand new song "3roken Soul" which contains some emotional lyrics as well as some incredible melodies and songwriting ability.

This beat has some vocal samples hanging in the background all while YTB Trench delivers some autotune vocals that are sung to perfection. Sure, his voice might be a tad raspy but the rawness helps add some authenticity to the music, and overall, it comes together beautifully. If there is one thing this song tells us, it's that YTB Trench is a talented individual with a bright future ahead of him

Quotable Lyrics:

Gotta catch myself sometimes, don't like what I be on
It's forever fucked a bitch even if I'm right or I'm wrong
My crew been through some shit but now it's murder when she wrote
For the set been through some shit but I can't speak on what I Know

