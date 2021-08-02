YTB Trench & Gunna Float On "Versatalien" Standout Track "How"

YTB Trench's debut mixtape Versatalien isn't just a cleverly titled project from the steadily rising Atlanta-based rapper. It's a true-to-form testament to the YSL artist's incredible talent and dynamic versatility. The thirteen-track mixtape only features two guest appearances from his fellow labelmates Gunna and Young Thug, but YTB Trench's ability to effortlessly contort his voice and switch styles is impressive enough to keep listeners locked in for its entire 34-minute runtime.

YTB Trench has already shined on tracks like YSL's Slime Language 2 standout "Paid the Fine" and on his first post-SL2 single "F.O.F.G.," but if you need a little more convincing on why you should give Versatalien a listen, look no further than the project's fourth track.

"How" finds YTB Trench switching up his style once again, adopting a more staccato-like rapping style. He also enlists Gunna for a guest feature over the vibey Lock production, and the end result is sensational.

Listen to YTB Trench's Lock-produced and Gunna-assisted "How" below, and check out the rest of Versatalien here.

Quotable Lyrics

Cash the check, this sh*t done got litty

These b*tches keep coming, every one of them pretty

This paper bring presents, I cash out on plenty

I count it, can't steal it, I need every penny

The drip been stolen, I need my percentage