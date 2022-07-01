mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YSL's Strick Closes Out An Era With "The Machine, Vol. 3"

Aron A.
July 01, 2022 12:01
155 Views
00
0
CoverCover

The Machine, Vol. 3
Strick

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Strick shares the third and final installment of "The Machine" series with features from Idris Elba, Lancey Foux, and Denham x Marty.


YSL's Strick is leveling up with each release. After creating a strong buzz through Vol. 1 & 2 of The Machine mixtape series, he returned today with the final installment. The new project includes 13 songs in total with appearances from Idris Elba, Lancey Foux, and Denham x Marty. It's a promising showcase of Strick's growth as an artist over the past few years, as a vocalist and lyricist.

"The Machine Vol 3 is a really important project to me. Not only is it the last installment of one of my first mixtape series but it also symbolizes the growth I’ve made over the years as a recording artist. I’ve been grateful for all the fans who have been with me along the way and am excited for them to join me as we take the entire experience to a new level," he said of the project in a statement. 

 

0 Comments
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES YSL's Strick Closes Out An Era With "The Machine, Vol. 3"
00
0
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject