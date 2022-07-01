YSL's Strick Closes Out An Era With "The Machine, Vol. 3"

YSL's Strick is leveling up with each release. After creating a strong buzz through Vol. 1 & 2 of The Machine mixtape series, he returned today with the final installment. The new project includes 13 songs in total with appearances from Idris Elba, Lancey Foux, and Denham x Marty. It's a promising showcase of Strick's growth as an artist over the past few years, as a vocalist and lyricist.

"The Machine Vol 3 is a really important project to me. Not only is it the last installment of one of my first mixtape series but it also symbolizes the growth I’ve made over the years as a recording artist. I’ve been grateful for all the fans who have been with me along the way and am excited for them to join me as we take the entire experience to a new level," he said of the project in a statement.