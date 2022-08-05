YSL's Karlae Unveils Debut Album "ENTER" Ft. Young Thug, Gunna & More

Karlae has slowly unveiled bangers over the years, along with making appearances on YSL compilations, as she built anticipation for her formal debut album. Today, the First Lady of YSL shared Enter in its entirety. The 16-song effort is largely a family affair with YSL artists and associates appearing across the tracklist. Gunna and Young Thug are two of the most noticeable features of the project, while Lil Yachty, Coi Leray, and Bhad Bhabie also show up for Karlae.

Check out the full project below.

1. Chit Chat

2. Gotta Get Touched Ft. Lil Keed

3. Cap Ain’t Nothin Ft. Dess Dior

4. Respect Ft. Gunna

5. My Type Ft. Yung Mal

6. Someone Like Me

7. Ballet Ft. Yak Gotti

8. Wishful Thinking - Interlude

9. Last Goodbye

10. Bad

11. Boondocks Ft. Bhad Bhabie

12. Left Ft. Sonyae

13. I Like Ft. Coi Leray

14. Blind Ft. Lil Yachty

15. Did That

16. On You Ft. Young Thug