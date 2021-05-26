mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YSL Records Rapper FN DaDealer Releases New Single "Bloodshed"

Alex Zidel
May 26, 2021 16:13
73 Views
Bloodshed
FN DaDealer

FN DaDealer drops some new music following his appearance on "Slime Language 2."


FN DaDealer is quickly making a name for himself as one of the future torchbearers in Atlanta's always bubbling rap scene. The 18-year-old artist is one of the most recent signings to Young Thug's label YSL Records, featuring on "Really Be Slime" and "Explosion" from the #1 album Slime Language 2 and the deluxe edition, respectively

Currently prepping his forthcoming solo project, FN DaDealer seeks to build his name in the game with the release of his latest single "Bloodshed." The mid-tempo melodic track is officially out now, alongside a video directed by ShotByWolf. 

With so many rising stars beginning to attract national attention from YSL Records, it's time to give FN DaDealer's new single a listen below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Skipped my alphabets and I picked up a K, boy, I don't play
Never thought I'd see the day that I run up $100K
Never thought I'd see the day I seen my man turn snake
Never thought I'd see the day I turn them noodles into steak

