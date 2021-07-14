YSL Records Artist FN DaDealer Releases Debut Mixtape "Big Deal"

Following up his breakout appearances on Young Stoner Life Records' #1-selling album Slime Language 2, rising rapper FN DaDealer has released his debut mixtape Big Deal. The fifteen-song effort gives the world a better idea of what the Atlanta native is all about, showcasing the 18-year-old's sharp flows and storytelling skills.

Making it out of the hood and continuing to level up in the rap game, FN DaDealer seeks to prove that everybody can make their dreams come true. His debut mixtape features fellow YSL signee Lil Duke, as well as Lil ManMan.

"I put the music first. As long as the music is good I feel like everything else will fall into place. I want to come as hard as I can," says FN about his music.

Check out his debut mixtape below, as well as the new music video for "Flexin," and let us know what your favorite song is.

Tracklist:

1. Stable

2. Lonely

3. I Remember

4. Flexin

5. Bloodshed

6. Hate

7. Feel It

8. No Pass

9. All Star

10. Pissed Off

11. Beast (feat. Lil Duke)

12. Can't Imagine

13. New Money (feat. Lil ManMan)

14. Caught With A Stick

15. Too Humble