YSL Keeps It Moving With Lil Duke & Nav's "Pots N Pans" Video

Lil Duke and Nav take it back to the trap house with the new YSL video for "Pots N Pans."

YSL recently dropped off their massive compilation album Slime Language 2, which features guest appearances from Drake, Travis Scott, Nav, Big Sean, Kid Cudi, and more. Naturally, the project was a resounding commercial success, and the momentum is set to continue with the arrival of some new visuals for the Lil Duke and Nav duet "Pots N Pans."

Brought to life by Never Panic Films, the clip finds Duke and Nav heading back to the trap house for a simple but effective music video. Insofar as the basic plotline, we're essentially looking at a drug operation in the process of unfolding, and it's clear that Duke had a few crucial criteria set while he was undergoing the hiring process.

Given how many tracks line Slime Language 2, it's interesting to see the label moving forward with a Duke-heavy banger for the new video. Perhaps we can expect Thugger to be pushing him into the spotlight, which would certainly be a welcome development given Duke's ability to steal a track. It should certainly be interesting to see how the next phase of YSL's year plays out, and we can only hope that Lil Duke will play a major role in what's to come.

Check out the new video for "Pots N Pans" now, and sound off if you're surprised they went with this one to land the visual treatment.