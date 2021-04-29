YSL Criticizes The US Criminal Justice System In The "Paid The Fine" Music Video

The YSL artists' recent act of kindness gets a major spotlight in the feel-good music video for "Paid The Fine."

Earlier this week, it was reported that YSL Records artists Young Thug and Gunna made some pretty impressive humanitarian efforts in their hometown of Atlanta, as the two rappers visited Fulton County Jail to post bail for 30 low-level offenders. The jail that Thug and Gunna visited has been publicly slammed by local city officials for being overcrowded and in dire condition, so their effort to reunite a slew of inmates with their families has not gone unnoticed on a local or national level.

Now, days after news broke about the two YSL artists' major act of kindness, they have returned with the music video for one of Slime Language 2's best cuts, "Paid The Fine" with YTB Trench and Lil Baby.

The "Paid The Fine" video starts with a clip of authentic footage from WSBTV in which local journalists covered the Atlanta artists' recent actions, and immediately afterward, the video prominently displays several troubling statistics about the US criminal justice system.

The video then flickers back and forth from footage of recently freed inmates reuniting with their families and shots of the featured artists performing their verses while gathered around YSL's heavy roster of artists. Finally, the video culminates by shining a light on a few of the people who Thug and Gunna were able to get released from Fulton County Jail.

Check out the video for Young Thug, Gunna, YTB Trench, and Lil Baby's "Paid The Fine" and let us know what you think.