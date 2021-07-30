YSL Artist YTB Trench Releases Debut Mixtape "Versatalien"

YTB Trench is going to be a problem in the next few years. The versatile recording artist is rising up as one of the youngest signees to Young Thug's Young Stoner Life, featuring on the #1 album Slime Language 2 and contributing some standout moments on "Paid The Fine." As he continues to build his name under Slime's tutelage, YTB Trench has released his official debut mixtape, focusing on his adaptability with Versatalien.

"I’m only 20 but I know I genuinely really love music," says Trench. "I work on it to the point where I know I’m strongly confident in my craft. I’m young but I’m thinking that I really want to be the best in the world. I’m surprising myself and continuing to see myself grow."

Listen to YTB Trench's new debut mixtape Versatalien below, featuring Young Thug and Gunna.

Tracklist:

1. Outcast

2. Toxicity

3. 3roken Soul

4. How (feat. Gunna)

5. Cancun

6. F.O.F.G.

7. Set

8. Mob Ties (feat. Young Thug)

9. Three

10. Dirty Games

11. Opinions

12. Shenanigans

13. We On