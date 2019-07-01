mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YSL Artist Strick Shares "The Machine, Vol. 1" Project

Milca P.
July 01, 2019 01:02
107 Views
00
1

The Machine, Vol. 1
Strick

Editor Rating:HOTTTTT
User Rating:
n/a
0% (0)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
0 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
0 MAKE IT STOP

Strick shares his latest.


This week, Young Stoner Life signee Strick debuted his The Machine, Vol. 1 effort, a full-length output that spans across 16 total tracks with guest appearances from YSL honcho Young Thug, T-Shyne, HiDoraah, Young Jordan, and Zelly Vibes.

"The Machine, Vol. 1 is a compilation that embodies my work ethic," says Strick of the new project. "I got the nickname The Machine from my cousin, Az, because he noticed I’d make 6-7 songs each recording session and that I recorded everyday without fail. I decided to title a mixtape series after that name and give fans a variety of records that I've been working on leading up to my album."

Get into the first installment of The Machine down below.

Strick new music new song Mixtapes ysl young stoner life Young Thug los angeles
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
Music Videos
More Videos
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
MIXTAPES YSL Artist Strick Shares "The Machine, Vol. 1" Project
00
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject