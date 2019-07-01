YSL Artist Strick Shares "The Machine, Vol. 1" Project

This week, Young Stoner Life signee Strick debuted his The Machine, Vol. 1 effort, a full-length output that spans across 16 total tracks with guest appearances from YSL honcho Young Thug, T-Shyne, HiDoraah, Young Jordan, and Zelly Vibes.

"The Machine, Vol. 1 is a compilation that embodies my work ethic," says Strick of the new project. "I got the nickname The Machine from my cousin, Az, because he noticed I’d make 6-7 songs each recording session and that I recorded everyday without fail. I decided to title a mixtape series after that name and give fans a variety of records that I've been working on leading up to my album."

Get into the first installment of The Machine down below.