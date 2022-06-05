YSL Artist Strick Pays Tribute To A Canadian Icon On New Single, "Nelly Furtado"

While Gunna and Young Thug remain behind bars without bond in their ongoing gang indictment case, their Young Stoner Life label mate Strick is holding it down for his friends with a new single paying tribute to a Canadian music icon, "Nelly Furtado."

"My ex, she a freak, she a goner (Bah, bah) / I'm a shark, I might swim with piranha's (Shh) / Cullinan parked in front of the Carti (Skrrt) / Got this freak with me, say she like parties (Let's go)," the 36-year-old rhymes on the chorus.

Along with the just under two-minute-long single, Strick shared a new music video that sees him getting up close and personal with a curly-haired beauty in between takes of him getting his bars off for the camera.

Apart from the North Carolina native's own talent, he also recruited several talented dancers to show their moves for the camera, channelling their own inner Nelly Furtado.

Stream Strick's latest single on Spotify, Apple Music, or Soundcloud below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Wrist came with slatt, that's the motto (Slime)

Snatch it like Nelly Furtado (Shh)

Prada, just stick me some goggles

Still poppin' them tags, I been popular