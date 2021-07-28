mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YS Locks In With Babyface Ray & Fenix Flexin On "Hate Me"

Aron A.
July 28, 2021 14:01
137 Views
20
1
Via TIDAL Via TIDAL
Via TIDAL

Hate Me
YS Feat. Fenix Flexin  & Babyface Ray

Editor Rating:VERY HOTTTTT
User Rating:
not feeling it
38% (2)
Rate
Audience Rating
0 VERY HOTTTTT
1 HOTTTTT
0 MEH
0 NOT FEELING IT
1 MAKE IT STOP

YS locks in with Babyface Ray and Fenix Flexin for his latest banger.


Compton's YS has been a thriving voice to emerge out of Compton, though the new generation of rappers aren't limiting themselves to regional sounds. YS has shown a tremendous amount of versatility through his ear for production that's rooted in his stomping grounds of California.

This week, the rapper returned with a brand new single that further cements the relationship between California and the Midwest. "Hate Me" is a smooth banger that shares the thumping bass lines of the West and Detroit with Babyface Ray and Fenix Flexin' delivering some assistance. All three rappers use the record as a moment to bask in their success, foreshadow their goals, and talk their shit.

Check out the latest offering from YS below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
I'm a Motor City young OG
I can get this shit off words, used to run OT
I get paper 'round the clock, I don't do no sleep
We be traveling 'round for traps, but ain't got no beef

YS
DEFAULT
SONGS
MIXTAPES
VIDEOS
Copy
  2  0
  1
  137
Powered by
HOTNEWHIPHOP
Via YOUTUBE
050403020100
YS Fenix Flexin Babyface Ray
1 Comments
View Comment Thread
0/1000CLOSE
Show comments
HotNewHipHop - Hip Hop's Digital Giant
SONGS YS Locks In With Babyface Ray & Fenix Flexin On "Hate Me"
20
1
Search
This site uses cookies. By using this site, you agree to our:   Privacy Policy   and   Terms of Service.
Accept
Reject