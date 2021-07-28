YS Locks In With Babyface Ray & Fenix Flexin On "Hate Me"

Compton's YS has been a thriving voice to emerge out of Compton, though the new generation of rappers aren't limiting themselves to regional sounds. YS has shown a tremendous amount of versatility through his ear for production that's rooted in his stomping grounds of California.

This week, the rapper returned with a brand new single that further cements the relationship between California and the Midwest. "Hate Me" is a smooth banger that shares the thumping bass lines of the West and Detroit with Babyface Ray and Fenix Flexin' delivering some assistance. All three rappers use the record as a moment to bask in their success, foreshadow their goals, and talk their shit.

Check out the latest offering from YS below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics

I'm a Motor City young OG

I can get this shit off words, used to run OT

I get paper 'round the clock, I don't do no sleep

We be traveling 'round for traps, but ain't got no beef