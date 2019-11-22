mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

YRN Murk Taps Playboi Carti For "What Type Of Sh*t You On"

Aron A.
November 22, 2019 13:14
Off of that "Cranberry Porch."


Migos have been relatively quiet this year but some of their affiliates have been putting in some work. YRN Murk has been on the rise for a minute and Offset has been heavily promoting him on his Instagram page. Today, Murk dropped off his latest project, Cranberry Porch. Although none of the Migos make an appearance from it, he does link up with Playboi Carti for the song, "What Type Of Shit You On." ChaseTheMoney handles the production with an eerie beat that feels like its emerging from a creaky door in bando. Murk effortlessly details the trap with a deadpan voice before Playboi Carti swings in with the baby voice. 

Check out the new YRN Murk track below and sound off with your thoughts in the comments.

Quotable Lyrics
Smoke in the Maybach, I'm closin' the curtains
Looked at my partner, which one is you workin'
My brothers be hungry, they always be lurkin'

