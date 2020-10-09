YRN Lingo & Takeoff Connect For New Single "All Time High"

YRN Lingo and Takeoff refuse to be broken up, collaborating once more on their new joint single "All Time High".

Lingo and Takeoff go back to when they were kids, digging in the photo books to find a suitable picture for the cover artwork and settling on one of them as children, playing games on an old-school television set. The pair of rappers are now grown, fulfilling the prophecy and working together to bring their brand of rap to the masses, dropping "All Time High" as a pair.

The track starts off with Lingo critiquing his opps and threatening action, claiming that he's always got the iron on him. Takeoff comes in for the second verse, delivering some outstanding flows with his signature ad-libs.

Listen to the new single below and let us know what you think.

Quotable Lyrics:

Swerving, I get my roll on

Outside the river, Cinderella white

And the new Patek a snowcone

If this is a sport, we taking the torch

Tell 'em good game then go home

And like a Newport, we bringing the smoke

But you wanna short along