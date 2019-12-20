When most of us were eight years old we were probably feeling real lucky if we got so much as a $5 bill on our birthday but a kid by the name of Ryan Kaji is laughing to the bank since he's become the the highest paid user on YouTube, pulling in $26 million in one year. According to Forbes, Ryan got his start on the platform when he was just three after he was filmed unboxing a gift. He grew to then conduct science experiments on the Tube and branched out to produce a clothing line and toy line.

Ryan currently has 23 million subscribers and if you can believe it, he's become even more popular over one calendar year since last year he made $22 million as opposed to this year's $26 million. Close behind Ryan on the list of highest paid YouTubers is Dude Perfect pulling in $20 million. The channel follows five friends in their 30s as they break Guinness World Records, perform stunts and play tricks on each other. In third place is another youth, Russian-born 5-year-old Anastasia Radzinskaya who plays games with her dad on her channel.

Peep the list below and maybe consider a career change in the new year.

1 -- Ryan Kaji, $26 million

2 -- Dude Perfect, $20 million

3 -- Anastasia Radzinskaya, $18 million

4 -- Rhett and Link, $17.5 million

5 -- Jeffree Star, $17 million

6 -- Preston (Preston Arsement), $14 million

7 (joint) -- PewDiePie (Felix Kjellberg, $13 million

7 (joint) -- Markiplier (Mark Fischbach), $13 million

9 -- DanTDM (Daniel Middleton), $12 million

10 -- VanossGaming (Evan Fong), $11.5 million