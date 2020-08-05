At least 20 armed federal officers drove up to YouTuber Jake Paul’s home in Calabasas on Wednesday morning.

TMZ obtained footage showing the FBI enforcers in tactical gear riding armored trucks.

The warrant affidavit has been sealed, and there are no available details regarding the raid as of yet due to the fact that the matter is part of an ongoing investigation.

In May, Paul was caught with a group of looters at a closed shopping mall in Arizona. He did not participate in any actual looting, but he was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing and unlawful assembly.

Paul has also received criticism recently for the large parties he has been throwing during the pandemic, during which public health precautions for corona such as face masks and social distancing have not been practiced.

Calabasas Mayor Alicia Weintraub made a comment regarding Paul’s parties: “They’re having this large party, no social distancing, no masks, it’s just a big, huge disregard for everything that everybody is trying to do to get things back to functioning.”

