YouTuber Fined & Jailed For Giving Toothpaste-Filled Oreo Cookie To Homeless Man

Reports by FOX shared the disturbing story of a Spanish YouTube star, Kanguhua Ren, who was recently sentenced for a cruel prank. The 20-year-old YouTuber thought it would be funny to fill oreo cookies with toothpaste and hand them to homeless people. Upon uploading the video, the social media star received much backlash and removed it. In the video shared, you can see Ren handing a 20 euro bill to the victim before feeding him the cookie. The homeless man, whose name is Gheorge L., vomited shortly afterwards and in response, Ren said: "But look at the positive side; this will help him clean his teeth, I think he hasn't cleaned them since he became poor."

The Barlecona court did not find the act funny and made sure Ren was punished for what they called a violation of the moral integrity of a homeless man. They sentenced the YouTube star on Friday to a total of 15 months in prison and fined him for approximately $22K which he must pay to his victim. Moreover, Kanguhua Ren is also banned from YouTube and related social media platforms for five years. Considerably, the prosecution pointed out that this was not the YouTuber's first time making money off of vulnerable victims. In fact, he made a total of $2K from the oreo video alone, prior to its deletion. Fortunately, the Spanish courts stepped in.

