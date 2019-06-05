YouTube has shared an update with regards to its policies. According to Complex, the platform is introducing an anti-hate speech policy which they hope will "specifically prohibit" videos that promote any sort of discrimination or hate by way of supremacy/superiority. Hence, white supremacists, religious fanatics and anything similar will find their content tooted and booted from the video streaming service. The new measures will also include the removal of content linked to faulty conspiracy theories tied to historically documented acts of violence. Of the latter, we include the Sandy Hook shootings, which numerous people deemed to be a "hoax" along with the Holocaust.

YouTube reps released a statement: "We recognize some of this content has value to researchers and NGOs looking to understand hate in order to combat it, and we are exploring options to make it available to them in the future. And as always, context matters, so some videos could remain up because they discuss topics like pending legislation, aim to condemn or expose hate, or provide analysis of current events." Although the move will help tremendously to diminish hate speech, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt shared with Variety that the policy alone won't be enough to halt the spread of such content.

