YouTube Star Nicole Thea and her unborn son Reign died over the weekend, Thea's mother announced Sunday. Thea had amassed a fanbase of over 123,000 Instagram followers and 76,000 YouTube subscribers.

Chris McGrath / Getty Images

Thea's content centered around her pregnancy and relationship with her partner, street dancer Global Boga.

"To all Nicole’s friends and supporters it is with great sadness that I have to inform you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly passed away on Saturday morning," Thea's mother wrote on her daughters Instagram.

Thea's YouTube channel will be uploading several more videos posthumously, which she had scheduled to post prior to her passing. Boga has decided not to cancel the scheduled videos.

"As a family we ask that you give us privacy because our hearts are truly broken and we are struggling to cope with what has happened. Thank you her mum RIP My beautiful baby girl Nicnac and my grandson Reign, I will miss you for the rest of my life until we meet again in eternal heaven," Thea's mother ended the post.

Check out Thea's YouTube channel here and her Instagram page here.

No cause of death has been confirmed by the family.

