Over the course of the years, and as technology keeps progressively getting better and better, old throwback visuals that were once so dear to us, start to appear even more dated and low quality. So most of you will be glad to hear that Universal Records and YouTube have formed a new partnership, with the mission of revamping some old videos to our favorite TBT tunes, bringing you some of the most classic videos in their catalog like you’ve never seen them before.

Thanks to a new #Remaster hashtag, UMG is upgrading up to 1000 titles in the highest format possible, both in terms of audio, and visually. Among those titles, include classics such as: Tom Petty's “Free Falling,” Lady Gaga's “Bad Romance," as well as the Beastie Boys' “Sabotage.” Also included within the first batch of videos are those from the likes of Boyz II Men, Janet Jackson, Smokey Robinson, Lionel Richie, Gwen Stefani and Maroon 5, and a whole lot more.

In a statement, Executive VP of Digital Strategy at UMG, Michael Nash, said: “We’re excited to partner with YouTube to present these iconic music videos in the highest audio and video quality possible. Our recording artists and video directors imbued these videos with so much creativity; it’s great to enable the full experience of their vision and music. These videos not only look amazing on any screen now, they will be enjoyed by music fans for decades to come.” One thing that deserves mentioning though, is the fact that about 1000 titles will be added throughout the course of the process, with the whole project set to be done by 2020.

Check out some of the new remastered videos below and take it back to the classics: