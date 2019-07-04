Ahh... another holiday... another excuse to make purchases you definitely don't need with money you definitely don't have. If you thought that you were gonna give your wallet a break after Memorial Day weekend, or that the fourth of July was reserved for poolside beers, fireworks, and hotdogs, you were wrong. BECAUSE we are here to set your temptations a-rollin' with a list of all the best fourth of July deals and sales. This list has been shortened to include only the best, and most relevant offers, so for a full list - which includes skincare and beauty products as well - check out Glamour's article here. So, without further ado, here are all the sales you should check out if you're looking to update that summer wardrobe of yours:

3x1: Because when is it not a good time to buy a good ol fashioned pair of jeans? Get your hands on some 3x1 jeans, starting at $79 - a pretty generous 75% mardown from the brand's typical $300-plus price tag.

Abercrombie & Fitch: Abercrombie & Fitch have reduced all their prices by as much as 40% off, plus, you can get an additional 25% off when you buy four or more items, 15% off three items, or 10% off two items with the code 15001.

Athleta: Though they sell both swimwear as well as activewear, Athleta's got summer on their mind, and are having a 40% sale on all their swimsuits. Act quick though, because the sale ends tomorrow!

Anthropologie: For a limited time only, there's an extra 50% off Anthropologie’s sale section. Shop the easy-breezy brand for laid-back summer lewks.

ASTR the Label: Enjoy an extra 20% off all sale items with code SUMMER20, and shop some seriously sexy sundresses.

BackBeatRags: If you're looking for summer basics and essentials, look no further, because Back Beat Rags has you covered with 40% off sale items with the code SUMMERTIME19, and 25% off sitewide with code REDWHITEBLUE until July 7.

Banana Republic: For all my employed homies out there, Banana Republic is offering an additional 50% off for the holiday. Full price items are also getting a discount, with 40% reduced from their full prices.

BaubleBar: If you're looking to buy yourself, or someone else, a special piece of jewlery sometime soon, check out BableBar's mad sale, with select jewelry being priced at only $20 and under!

BCBG: If you're looking for som' a lil bougier, you may want to consider checking out BCBG's 30% off on summer dresses, jumpsuits, and shorts.

Beach Bunny Swimwear: Another swimsuit sale because well, why not? Upgrade your swimwear collection at Beach Bunny, with price reductions of up to 70% off.

Bluebella: For some comfy lingerie and loungewear, check out Bluebella's up to 50% off on lace bralettes, comfortable thongs, and more through July 5.

Charles & Keith: For a shoe, bag, and accessories update, head to Charles & Keith’s for up to half off all items, with an additional 10% off until July 7.

COS: If you're unfamiliar with COS, now is the time to familiarize yourself with this versatile, high quality, minimalist-style brand, with an additional 15% off already marked-down pieces.

Fossil: Summer goes by fast, so keep an eye on the time with up to 50% off sale styles at Fossil.

Greats: If you're looking for some premium-quality, simply designed sneakers, you can get 17.76% off Greats footwear with code FIREWORKS until July 7.

H&M: H&M already has their summer sale game on, but this additional 20% off makes it all the better.

Hollister Co.: Hollister Co.’s ongoing summer sale offers up to 60% off storewide.

Joe's Jeans: With the code JULY19, you can get access to two great denim discounts—30% off select full-price items and an additional 30% off sale items.

Keds: Get a whopping 60% off select Keds styles with the code MAJORSALE, which unlocks an additional 10% off.

LeSportsac: For a cute, casual tote, or travel bag, check out LeSportSac—the brand is offering up to 65% off on select styles all month.

Levi's: Because - MORE JEANS! Get an extra 40% off sale with code EXTRA40 at Levi's.



Lucky Brand: If you're just looking for some simple styles, and GREAT value for your money, you can Get up to 75% off more than 5,000 styles at Lucky Brand from now until July 17.

Macy’s: If your mama doesn't love Macy's is she even really ya mama? Spoil her (or yourself) with 20% to 50% off of select pieces, with an additional 10% to 20% off when you use the code FOURTH. You also get $10 off $25 sale and clearance clothing, accessories, jewelry, watches, and home with code FOURTH25.

Missoma: Meghan Markle is a fan of this gorgeous jewelry store, and now you can make yourself familiar with it too with its Fourth of July sale, where you can get 50% off on coin necklaces, statement hoops, and other select pieces.

Old Navy: Absolutely everything is up to 60% off, with some styles starting at just $4!

Opening Ceremony: Carrying some favorite designer names, as well as their own Opening Ceremony brand (which often does some pretty dope collabs with vans) OC is giving away an extra 30% off select sale-items with the code JULY30 through July 7.

Saks Off 5th: The retailer is going to MAKE SURE you check back every day, with new offers and deals throughout the week offering up to 90% off.

Sunday Somewhere: Sunglasses of every kind are up to 50% off at Sunday Somewhere.

Target: Everyone's fave, Targé is taking 20% off sandals, grills, and bikes to make sure you're having yourself a well equipped fourth. They're also offering the same reduction to all their swimwear, plus free shipping and returns on all women’s suits with code SWIM.

Timberland: It's never too early in the year to update your Timbs ahead of those bitter winter months. Already discounted sneakers, boots, and more at Timberland are an additional 20% off for its Fourth of July sale.

Urban Outfitters: Because when does Urban Outfitters ever miss an opportunity to hop on that sale train? With new styles added throughout the week and an additional 40% off all sale, Urban Outfitters' Fourth of July sale is one to look out for. There are dresses under $40 and accessories under $20.

True Religion: Eyy, issa throwback! Select styles at True Religion are half off, from jeans to hoodies.

Wrangler: Make like Lil Nas X and enjoy up to 50% off select styles at Wrangler, from July 4th through till the 8th.