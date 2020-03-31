Although gyms everywhere are closed for the foreseeable future, we don't need to use that as an excuse to let our fitness and health goals fall by the wayside. Now's probably an even more important time than ever before to get your health and fitness in check, actually. Not only that, but influencers and health brands, as well as local gyms, are making it easy for you to do that by sharing at-home work out routines or else putting on group Instagram Live fitness classes for you to follow along in the comfort of your living room. That all being said, we decided we needed to give you a new edition of the Fit or Die gym workout-from-home playlist.

This week's playlist starts off with Fivio Foreign’s (who is officially Coronavirus-free) new drop, “Wetty”. The energy he brings, every time, is perfect for working out, including “Big Drip (Remix)” featuring Quavo and Lil Baby, “2 Cars” with Mr. Swipey, and to end the playlist “Pop Out.”

Lil Baby fits quite a few tracks in as well with “Solid,” “Gang Signs,” “Never Recover” featuring Gunna and Drake, “Forever” with Lil Wayne. He is also featured on Rich the Kid’s “Stuck Together,” 42 Dugg’s “Not A Rapper” with Yo Gotti.

Joyner Lucas’ tribute to Will Smith called “Will” is fun, positive and also fits perfectly into the playlist. Let us know what songs you've been vibing to for your at-home work outs in the comment section.