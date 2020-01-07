Your Old Droog Unites Alchemist & Prodigy On "Crab Cakes"

When a song is named after a culinary dish, you can almost expect it to be solid. Your Old Droog's latest single "Crab Cakes" is no exception. Following the release of his badass and culturally-honoring album Jewelry album, Droog has wasted little time in keeping his momentum alive. This time, he's bringing forth a loosie from the vaults, one that features both a verse from Prodigy and a grimy instrumental from the legendary Alchemist.

In his opening verse, Droog remains deadly with the bars, gliding over Alc's gloomy synthesizers with a confident delivery. "If I ain't hit you, I could split you and then the doc could stitch you / or the pine box will fit you, gotta get your block a vigil," raps Droog, a master of multis. It's always nice to hear P on the mic once again, his presence imbuing a track with an inherent ruggedly quality; though far from Mobb Deep, "Crab Cakes" captures the essence of New York's golden era, premium underworld raps dense with punchlines and imagery. Check this one out now.

Quotable Lyrics

If I ain't hit you, I could split you and then the doc could stitch you

Or the pine box will fit you, gotta get your block a vigil

