Your Old Droog Shares Unreleased MF DOOM Collab "Dropout Boogie"

The late MF DOOM is an irreplaceable figure that is sorely missed throughout the hip-hop community, yet there's enough unreleased music from him that his presence continues to be felt to this day. Your Old Droog took to social media over the weekend where he announced a collaboration with MF DOOM was arriving this week. Today, he unveiled "Dropout Boogie" ft. DOOM with the song's production handled by Edan. The song was be released as a limited edition 7-inch vinyl.

"This the first song I ever recorded with DOOM," Droog said in a statement. "I remember getting the verse back and realizing that I had come full circle. That same night I drove to by my old community college where I used to listen to DOOM heavy back in ’07-’08 and I was in a semi-catatonic state playing that verse back over and over.”

Peep the record below.

Quotable Lyrics

Remember classmates, some of them bad apes

Hallway jokes to bathroom gang rapes

Property deface ass bet dice games for mad papes

Windows shatter, just blame the brown dude when the glass breaks

And thank the public school system for providing new landscapes