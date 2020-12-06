mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Your Old Droog Releases "Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition" Ft. Black Thought & More

Aron A.
December 06, 2020 12:42
Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition
Your Old Droog

Your Old Droog returns with his latest album, "Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition."


Your Old Droog has been keeping fans on their toes for the release of new music. He dropped off a few singles, "Ukraine," "Pravda," and "Kyrgyzstan" over the course of 2020, hinting that his next effort would be even more influenced by his Eastern European background. That is evidently what he's done on DUMP YOD: Krutoy Edition. The rapper's Brooklyn roots and Eastern European background find balanced representation on the new project that boasts appearances from heavy-hitters in the game like El-P, Black Thought, Phonte, Mach-Hommy, and more. 

Check out Your Old Droog's follow-up to 2019's Jewelry below.

  1. Dump YOD Intro
  2. Kazakhstan
  3. Ukraine
  4. New Religion ft. Tha God Fahim & Mach-Hommy
  5. Matryoshka
  6. Odessa ft. Billy Woods
  7. Malchiska Krutoy ft. Tvoy
  8. Babushka III
  9. Uzbekistan ft. Phonte and Mach-Hommy
  10. Pravda ft. Mach-Hommy, El-P, Tha God Fahim, and Black Thought
  11. Kyrgyzstan
  12. Dump YOD Outro
