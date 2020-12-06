Your Old Droog Releases "Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition" Ft. Black Thought & More

Your Old Droog has been keeping fans on their toes for the release of new music. He dropped off a few singles, "Ukraine," "Pravda," and "Kyrgyzstan" over the course of 2020, hinting that his next effort would be even more influenced by his Eastern European background. That is evidently what he's done on DUMP YOD: Krutoy Edition. The rapper's Brooklyn roots and Eastern European background find balanced representation on the new project that boasts appearances from heavy-hitters in the game like El-P, Black Thought, Phonte, Mach-Hommy, and more.

Check out Your Old Droog's follow-up to 2019's Jewelry below.