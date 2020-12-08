Your Old Droog, Phonte, & Mach Hommy Spit Bars On "Uzbekistan"

Sometimes, it behooves listeners to slow down and turn to the underground scene, where lyricism and hard-hitting bars remain a focal point. Often, some of the year's most lyrically-intricate projects emerge beyond the mainstream's watchful eye, as Your Old Droog proved with the release of his latest project Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition. Boasting features from El-P, Mach Hommy, Black Thought, Phonte, and more, Dump YOD features the stacked posse cut "Uzbekistan," on which Mach and Phonte join Droog to body lengthy verses.

Having continuously proven the strength of his pen game, it goes without saying that Droog can body a track with a formidable vernacular as his weapon of choice. "You faker than the laugh from a news anchor is, I don't care what you think of us, Droog is cantankerous," he spits. "This job is thankless, really might have to shank a bitch." It really do be that way sometimes. As expected, Phonte and Mach Homme keep the pace elevated, matching Droog's stride with a lengthy verse apiece. "In the backyard, with my cousins while my uncle's drinkin' Michelob," spits Phonte. "Teaching fundamentals though, manhood and boxing skills / Never play instruments, they just grab a Glock and spill."

Check out the verbally potent cut below, and be sure to show some love to Droog by supporting that Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition right here.

QUOTABLE LYRICS

You faker than the laugh from a news anchor is

I don't care what you think of us, Droog is cantankerous

This job is thankless, really might have to shank a bitch

They change the words to your songs like Al Yankovich

Try and augment the tone, rearrange the pitch

And blow before you even get known, shit's dangerous