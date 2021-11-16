mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Your Old Droog Locks In With Lil Ugly Mane & billy woods On "Meteor Man"

Your Old Droog -  Meteor Man Feat. Billy Woods & Lil Ugly Mane

  November 15, 2021 21:00
Meteor Man
Your Old Droog connects with billy woods and Lil Ugly Mane for his latest single.

Your Old Droog's work ethic has resulted in an excellent streak of releases this year. The rapper isn't done yet, either. With a new album set to drop at the tail end of the month. This week, he shared a new single off of the effort with some assistance from billy woods of Armand Hammer and Lil Ugly Mane titled, "Meteor Man." Together, they trade bars, flexing their lyrical prowess over dizzying production. 

Your Old Droog's upcoming album, Space Bar is set for a release date of November 29th. It'll mark his third project of the year following the release of TIME and his two joint efforts with Tha God Fahim, Tha YOD Fahim and Tha Wolf On Wall St.

Check the latest from Your Old Droog below.

Quotable Lyrics
Stick figure artists while my rhymes like Rembrandt
All the rest are skinny jeans and slim pants
Ask what they sippin', saline like implants
Industry plants and they goof gangs
Scary method actin' like Dave East in the Wu-Tang series

