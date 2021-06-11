Your Old Droog Drops New Project "TIME" With MF DOOM, Elzhi, Aesop Rock, & More

Your Old Droog's has been on an impressive run over the last few years as the Brooklyn artist has dropped a plethora of incredible projects that have gotten fans excited for more. If you have heard his music then you would know that he is quite proficient with his bars and his wordplay can go toe-to-toe with some of the best. In 2021, he has every intention of keeping his momentum going, and on Friday he came through with a brand new 15-track project called TIME.

As one can gather from the title and cover art, this album is all about the passage and time although it specifically focuses on Droog's past and his upbringing. All throughout the project, the artist gives us a plethora of bars about the things he has been through and as many fans have already noted, this is one of his most personal efforts yet. The album has some incredible features as well, with MF DOOM, Aesop Rock, Elzhi, Blu, and Mick Jenkins making appearances.

If you want to check out this new album, you can stream it, below.

Tracklist:

1. Time Intro

2. The Magic Watch

3. Please Listen To My Jew Tape

4. Dropout Boogie (ft. MF DOOM)

5. So High

6. Lost Time

7. You're So Sick

8. Quiet Time

9. Field of Dreams (ft. Aesop Rock & Elzhi)

10. One Move (ft. Blu & Mick Jenkins)

11. The Other Way

12. A Hip Hop Lullaby

13. Madson Ave

14. No Time (ft. Wiki)

15. 4:49 Outro