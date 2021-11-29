Your Old Droog Continues Prolific Run With New Album "Space Bar"

There are rappers that release a lot of music, and there are rappers who release A LOT of music.

Where a lot of artists come every year with a project or two and a handful of feature verses, Brooklyn rapper Your Old Droog will pull up with five full-length projects and drop them all within the span of a year. Beginning last December with Dump YOD: Kutroy Edition, YOD kicked off a prolific run that included another solo project titled Time, and a pair of collaborations with Tha God Fahim, titled Tha Wolf On Wall St and Tha YOD Fahim.

Today, the "Quiet Time" rapper is back with the album he calls his best.

Space Bar, like every other Your Old Droog project, is a masterclass in New York hip hop. Rapping over production from 88 Keys, Nicholas Craven, SadhuGold and Elaquent, YOD skates over every instrumental, working every pocket like he's Brady in the fourth. A 13-track, 32-minute record, Space Bar includes features from Lil Ugly Mane, Billy Woods, Nickelus F and Tha God Fahim and finds Your Old Droog rapping back-and-forth with some of his closest peers in the game.

Space Bar Tracklist

1. Space Bar Intro

2. Cosmonaut

3. Yuri

4. White Russian

5. Bloody Mary

6. Babushka IV (Zinfandel)

7. 2001: A Space Yodyssey

8. Sector 7 Interlude

9. Meteor Man (feat. Lil Ugly Mane & Billy Woods)

10. Mojito (feat. Nickelus P)

11. Blue Hawaiin (feat. Tha God Fahim)

12. Dom Perignon (feat. Tha God Fahim

13. Space Bar Outro

Stream Space Bar below and let us know what you think down in the comments.