Your Old Droog & Tha God Fahim Team Up On "Tha Yod Fahim"

Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim don't miss when they're alongside each other on wax which has been frequent this year. It's only been a few weeks since the two rappers collided for their joint project, Tha Wolf On Wall St and now, they've come through with an official follow-up. The two rappers teamed up for Tha Yod Fahim. With fourteen songs altogether, the two keep the features to a minimum across the tracklist. The OG Pharoah Monch slides through on "Slam Dunk Contest." Left Lane Didon assists Droog and Fahim on track six, "Brrrt Simpson." The project also has contributions from Nottz, Quelle Chris, and ŠarÅ«nas MarÄiulionis.

Press play on Your Old Droog and Tha God Fahim's latest collaborative project, Tha Yod Fahim, below.